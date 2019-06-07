To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Log in
Current Subscriber?
Activate now
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe now
Subscribe today for unlimited access
Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 7, 2019 @ 8:39 pm
50 Alec Spence
Position: Guard
Year: Sophomore
Height: 6-6
Weight: 195 pounds
Status: Walk-on