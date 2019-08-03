What are the chances that former Arizona point guard Alex Barcello completes his basketball career with two productive seasons at BYU? After redshirting the 2019-20 season, Barcello will play for the Cougars when he is 22 and 23 years old in a conference with diminished talent and only one national power, Gonzaga. He has time to rebuild the confidence he lost sitting on Arizona’s bench, rediscover the touch that often had Sean Miller saying that Barcello was the team’s best shooter in practice, and play without looking over his shoulder, knowing that he was limited to two or three minutes at a time — and that if he made a mistake he would be back on the bench. Barcello visited Butler and Stanford before committing to Arizona in August 2016. After being bumped around at Arizona, let’s hope Barcello has a happy ending to his college career. …