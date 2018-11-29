Arizona routed Georgia Southern 100-70 on Thursday night as the Wildcats bounced back after losing back-to-games to Gonzaga and Auburn at the Maui Invitational.
Chase Jeter led the Wildcats with 18 points and 10 rebounds, his third double-double of the season and a career-high in scoring. Sophomore guard Alex Barcello tabbed his own career-high with 16 points while shooting 60 percent from the field. Dylan Smith scored 10 and grabbed six rebounds.
The Wildcats committed just six turnovers and had 22 assists. After falling behind to Georgia Southern 8-2 in bench points to start the game, the Wildcats finished with 47.
Next up: Arizona will play at UConn on Sunday in its first true road game of the season. Barcello, Smith and UA coach Sean Miller spoke after Arizona's win Thursday; here's what they had to say.