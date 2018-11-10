Last season: Deep reserve guard. Barcello started last season as a backup point guard to Parker Jackson-Cartwright but rarely played significant minutes in Pac-12 games after suffering an ankle injury in December, with Miller more often sliding over Allonzo Trier to help out at the point.
This season: Reserve guard. Barcello is the team’s third point guard option behind Coleman and Williams, and one of several options on the wing. Miller has called him the team’s best shooter and, if that holds true, he’ll get plenty of minutes on a team that needs outside shooting to overcome its lack of size.
Miller said it: “I don’t think it’s a negative at all that Alex didn’t play more (last season). We tried to put our best team on the court and it was a combination of talent and experience. But when you’re on a team like that, even though you don’t shine in games, you can really thrive in practice and you can grow.”