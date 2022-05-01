 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Name: Alex Rath

Job Title: CVICU Nurse

Organization: Tucson Medical Center

Education: BSN, RN, CCRN

Professional Affiliations: Alpha Chi National College Honor Society

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

Helping people has always been a passion of mine. When I began my nursing career in 2016, I quickly learned that although this job is tough, it is easily one of the most rewarding and exciting.

After a year in the step-down unit, I transferred to the CVICU where I get the opportunity to care for some of the sickest patients in the hospital. I have always been someone who pushes myself to be the best, so I am exactly where I wanted to be.

After gaining a few years of experience, I got the opportunity to be a relief charge. As a younger nurse on the unit I didn’t know if I was ready for a bigger role but I am so thankful for all of the experienced nurses I have worked with who have supported me and allowed me to grow into a dependable and exceptional nurse. I plan to go back to school and continue my education so that I may continue to give back to this community.

I am so thankful for all the nurses at TMC who have helped shape me into the nurse I am today and for my family, especially my sister who is also an exceptional ICU nurse, who have always been by my side. I am so proud to be a part of this profession.

