Alex Robie Harris, University of Arizona
Alex is a two-time Wildcat with a B.S. in Family Studies & Human Development and an M.A. in Higher Education. In May 2021, she earned her Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Northern Arizona University. A higher education professional with more than ten years of experience working at the University of Arizona, Alex currently serves as a Senior Project Director in the Office of University Initiatives where she manages and implements high-priority projects for the President and University Administration.
During her time in this dynamic role, Alex has contributed to the creation of the University’s Bias Education & Support Team (BEST), managed the permanent installation of a tribal flag display showcasing the flags of all 22 Native Nations in Arizona, launched the President’s Postdoctoral Fellowship Program, and chaired a taskforce to evaluate the University’s collection of sex, gender, and pronoun information from students and employees, resulting in more inclusive methods of collection. During the pandemic Alex has also served on the University’s COVID-19 Response Team, contributing to the University’s testing and vaccination efforts. Outside of work, Alex has served as the President of the Arizona College Personnel Association (AzCPA) and volunteers as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Tucson children in foster care.