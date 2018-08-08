As a senior at Rincon in 2005, Solot anchored an offensive line that produced the top rushing offense in the city and the only one to eclipse 3,000 yards, while leading the Rangers to their first postseason appearance in 16 years, earning first-team all Southern Arizona honors. The 6-foot-7, 280-pounder saw action in four games as a redshirt freshman at UTEP. Solot started five games as sophomore and received the Bob Stull Award for team's most improved player as junior starting eight games in 2009. One of only two linemen to start every game in 2010, Solot finished with 21 consecutive starts for the minors before a brief stint with the Baltimore Ravens.