Alexandra Berger Clamons of The Glass Desert

A certified master gardener, Alexandra Berger Clamons enjoys translating plants into glass, like this handmade stained-glass succulent cactus.

Plants that you can never kill, even if you tried. No need for watering or getting enough sunlight for Alexandra Berger Clamons’ cacti.

They are made of glass.

Berger Clamons’ business, The Glass Desert, specializes in stained glass artwork.

She is most known for her potted glass cactus plants.

Berger Clamons has been interested in glass artwork since 2003. She taught herself torch working in college.

After school, she moved to Tucson and worked under local artist Tom Philabaum, one of the founders of the Sonoran Glass School. While working at the school, Berger Clamons learned mosaics and stained-glass work.

Read more here. Find The Glass Desert here.

