Alison Hughes

World War II was raging when I was born in Glasgow, Scotland, to a Scottish-American mother and a Scottish father. I was too young to understand Scotland’s “9/11” experience. It was on March 14, 1941, when the “Gerries” blitzed the Clydebank shipyards and surrounding areas leaving over 35,000 people homeless. Fear and apprehension were acute 15 miles away in Motherwell where I lived. Motherwell was a steelwork town. The steelworks became armament factories, which reduced iron into molten metal and reshaped it into war machines. Anticipating the Germans would get wind of the Motherwell factories, the town officials went about painting the factory rooftops to match the colors of the surrounding fields. Our houses were required to install blackout blinds. The skylight at the top of the stairs inside our house was painted black. I’ll never forget the sound of sirens warning of approaching German airplanes. If it was at night the town blackened. Our family moved into the grass-covered air raid shelter, a damp, dirt dugout in the garden which Grandma fitted with rag rugs she made by hand using odd bits of colorful woolen cloth woven into large patches of potato sacks with a wooden tool. Candles, matches, food cans and toys were stored inside. By 1945, the war ended and Dad came home. Still wearing his Royal Air Force uniform, he sat me on his lap and held me tight. He was not one to say, “I love you.” You just felt the love. After the celebrations and the calm, the endless food lines continued. People waited in long lines at butcher shops, bakeries, and general stores. Best of all was when the sweet shops re-opened. People lined up for hours to buy a few ounces of their favorite sweets. I’m 80 now. I cannot remember a time without war on this beautiful blue planet. COVID-19 pandemic teaches us how to manage in a different kind of war. These days when I get up in the morning, I play my favorite music and dance. I’m grateful to be alive!
