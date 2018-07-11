Toronto Raptors undrafted guard Rawle Alkins is in a crucial point of his life. While Alkins has earned minutes in every Raptors summer league game, his fate in Toronto is still up in the air. Alkins hasn’t signed a contract with the Raptors and has only agreed to a training camp deal.
Blake Murphy of Dime Magazine reported that Alkins hasn’t yet signed an Exhibit 10 contract, a one-year non-guaranteed agreement where players can earn bonuses ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 for attending summer league and fall training camp. If the player is cut, the team has the right to convert the Exhibit 10 to a standard two-way contract.
Alkins told the Star after his summer league game Monday that he still hasn’t hired an agent, but that he’s been in touch with potential representatives.
“I’ve been talking to a couple of agents and they’re all telling me a lot of information," Alkins said. "I’m gonna’ talk to those agents and get the feedback that I need. The rest will take care of itself.”
Alkins hauled in 12 points and six rebounds in his debut last week, but put up just nine points total over the last two games on 36 percent shooting.
According to Murphy, the Raptors explained to Alkins that he could potentially carve out the same career as Fred VanVleet, who went undrafted from Wichita State in 2016 and moved up after playing one season with the Raptors 905 G League team. VanVleet recently signed a two-year, $18 million contract.
“The Raptors, when they called me on draft night, they explained to me how Fred VanVleet had the same thing,” Alkins told Murphy. “He went undrafted, he showcased himself in the summer league and he proved that he was ready for the NBA. I think he just signed a big contract this year. You know, they kind of look at me on that type of level, and at the same time, I’m grateful for any opportunity and any opportunity that presents itself.”