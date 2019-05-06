All five of Arizona's high school recruits landed for good in the final class of 2019 player rankings released by 247 Sports on Monday.
Nico Mannion was rated No. 8, followed by Josh Green at 17, Zeke Nnaji at 39, Terry Armstrong at 72 and Christian Koloko at 88.
Most of the 247 rankings are fairly similar to composite rankings that site also compiles from other sources, though Koloko's composite rating was 175. In other composite rankings, Mannion is at 10, Green 13, Nnaji 39 and Armstrong 58.
There's been speculation about Armstrong's future, though playersprogramu reported that he said at the Ballislife game on Saturday he was staying with Arizona.
I haven't been able to reach Armstrong's mentor nor his coach at Bella Vista Prep while, fwiw, Armstrong posted two zipped-mouth emojis on Sunday.
🤐🤐— Terry Armstrong (@TerryTerry25) May 5, 2019
