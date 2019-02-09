Irv Brown, who died last week in Denver at 83, probably remains the most well-known basketball referee in Tucson history, and the best I’ve ever seen. From 1965-78, Brown probably worked about 100 UA games in the old WAC days. He also worked six Final Fours in that period. I was fortunate to be able to sit with Brown at an Arizona-Colorado basketball game at the Coors Events Center three years ago and listen to his stories of Bear Down Gym and of the hotly contested WAC games at UTEP, Utah, BYU and New Mexico. “College referees get $3,000 a game now,” he said. “When I did the Final Four I got $150 and a watch.”