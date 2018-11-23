Oh, what could have been. Had things gone differently last week, Arizona and Arizona State could have been playing for the Pac-12 South championship Saturday. They could have been partying like it’s 2014.
Once Utah beat Colorado, the Wildcats dropped out of the race. The Sun Devils still controlled their fate, but their rally at Oregon fell short. The Utes will play in the league title game. Arizona and ASU will play for pride and bragging rights. For the Wildcats, this can go one of two ways:
- If they win, they’ll be 6-6 and headed for a bowl game. The Territorial Cup will return to Tucson. The ups and downs of a somewhat disappointing season mostly will be forgotten.
- If they lose, they’ll be 5-7 and headed for home. The Territorial Cup will remain in Tempe. A season that began with high expectations will be viewed as a failure.
So yeah, the Pac-12 South isn’t on the line. But for Arizona, at least, a lot is riding on Saturday afternoon’s game.
“Everybody knows what’s going on,” senior left tackle Layth Friekh said. “That’s all we’re talking about. Last week we were going in like, ‘This game will get us a bowl game, ASU will get us a better bowl game.’ Now we’re fighting to get into at least one game. Everybody knows how important this, and everybody’s working towards that.”