Alma Irene Gillette Blackhurst

In early 1942, Alma Gillette RN reported for duty in a rainstorm at Camp Shoemaker, Calif., in the Bay area. She ahd joined the American Red Cross while a nursing student in St. Louis. The fine print read, "I agree to serve if called to United States military duty." So when the U.S. Navy sent their orders there was no choice.
As a Navy nurse she healed the injured from the Pearl Harbor attack as well as other areas of the war in the Pacific, serving in military hospitals along the west coast. Penicillin was new and extremely scarce, as was morphine. She recalled a special visit from Eleanor Roosevelt, who personally greeted each nurse in a receiving line. Alma said Eleanor's eyes were kind and blue as she gave a firm handshake and said, "Franklin and I so appreciate your service." She also said Jimmy Doolittle stopped by the Naval Air base.
Alma was one of eight siblings from a Missouri farm family. Six served in the war and the other two married military enlistees. There were many hardships and stories. She was forever proud of her service and always remembered her military service number.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
