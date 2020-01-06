Almost a full calendar year without a loss

Almost a full calendar year without a loss

Arizona head coach Adia Barnes waves the net after her Wildcats dropped Northwestern 56-42 in the championship game of the WNIT at McKale Center, April 6, 2019.

304 days. That’s how long the No. 18 Arizona Wildcats went without losing a game. 

Adia Barnes and the Wildcats had the nation’s longest active win streak snapped at 19 games by the No. 10 UCLA Bruins over the weekend. A streak that spanned the end of the 2018-19 season and the beginning of the 2019-20 had some unforgettable moments and noteworthy individual performances.

Of course, there’s still a whole half of the 2020 season but as the Wildcats prepare to begin a new streak this weekend against the nationally ranked Oregon schools, let’s look back on the most memorable parts of the run.

