Alpha Epsilon Pi

1510 N. Vine Ave.

History: Excellent ratings from 2013 through 2016, but received a needs improvement rating in May 2017 and a probationary rating in December 2017. Both were followed by passes. Received a probation rating Nov. 19.

What the inspector saw: Foods in the make unit and walk-in refrigerator were held at unsafe cold temperatures causing the establishment to be closed until corrected; prepared and packaged foods had prep date instead of discard date; no probe thermometers to check food temps; dishwasher not dispensing sanitizer; cream cheese spread had mold on top; ground beef stored next to shredded cheese in make unit; rolls and watermelon stored next to or on top of ground beef in walk-in; no food protection manager certificates.

Follow-up: Passed a follow-up inspection Dec. 2.

Comment: No answer when called and no way to leave a message.

