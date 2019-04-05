For the first time since 1996, the Arizona women's basketball team looks to win the WNIT championship and cut down the nets at McKale Center. The Wildcats will battle Northwestern for the crown at noon Saturday.
UA had sold more than 12,000 tickets as of Friday afternoon, exceeding Wednesday's WNIT Final Four game of 10,135, which was a program record. Arizona's magical run has drawn national attention, and some of the biggest names in UA sports history showed support for head coach Adia Barnes and the Wildcats.
Here's who they are: