Amanda Powers, FC Tucson
In just two years, Amanda Powers has established herself a visionary leader for FC Tucson. Under Powers’ leadership, the club has weathered a COVID-19 pandemic, emerging as a winning force on the field and a transformative presence within the community. Powers was named President of FC Tucson in January of 2020, just the second woman to be a president of a men's professional soccer team in the United States. Less than three months later, the global pandemic altered how every sports franchise and organization operated on every level. Under Powers leadership, FC Tucson quickly pivoted and adapted to the new environment. Over the last 18 months, the club has helped the community come together and emerge stronger.
Off the field, Powers has continued to make an indelible impact. Her Cox Community Corner initiative has provided a free VIP game-day experience for community youth who may not otherwise have the means to attend a soccer game; her club’s partnership with Pass It On Soccer collects new and gently-used soccer equipment to donate to those in need; and her extensive relationship building throughout Tucson’s diverse socio- and economic population has further cemented FC Tucson’s place as the club for ALL of Tucson.