Amanda Simeza, Pima County JTED
Since the day she started work with Project SOAR Mentoring Program at the University of Arizona in 2003, Amanda knew that working with students was her passion. Amanda holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Family and Consumer Science Education and a Master’s of Education in School Counseling and Guidance. Throughout the past 16 years of work as an English Teacher, Professional School Counselor, Adjunct Professor for Student Success Courses at PCC and now Director of Student Services at Pima JTED, Amanda has been a vocal advocate for students always working with their best interest in mind.
She has sponsored numerous student organizations, served on scholarship committees, volunteered for school events, and participated in Big Brothers Big Sisters as a Big. In her current position, she ensures the adults working directly with the students are supported so they can best serve students while working to make sure opportunities are available to all students. For the past two years she has implemented wellness events within her district to help staff build connections with each other and as a reminder to take care of themselves. Amanda genuinely cares for others and it’s clear with the positive relationships she has with everyone she encounters.