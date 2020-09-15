Amanda Williams of Felicity Howells

After a lifestyle brand posted a photo of Amanda Williams’ hair scrunchies to their 1 million Instagram followers, business took off.
Williams is the sole creator behind Felicity Howells, where she sews feminine clothing and accessories that she describes as whimsical and playful.
In early March, Rifle Paper Company reached out to Williams after finding Felicity Howells on Instagram. They asked her to do a scrunchie giveaway and promoted her business on the social media platform.
“I got 100 orders in a day for scrunchies, so I was freaking out,” she says.
Williams was working part-time at Tucson Thrift Shop, but the exposure allowed her to jump into Felicity Howells full time. She says business hasn’t stopped.
Williams sews everything from dresses to scrunchies to purses made of cork. Lately, she’s been making face masks.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!