According to Amazon, the Tucson warehouse will fulfill customer orders around Southern Arizona and in neighboring states.

Amazon chose Tucson for a new fulfillment center with plans to hire more than 1,500 full-time employees.

The warehouse will handle customer returns, light assembly, 3-D printing and direct product pickup by customers from automated kiosks on the city’s southeast side.

“Throughout most of the year, the project is projected to have a maximum of approximately 1,500 employees working on-site at one time. During the peak shopping season (i.e., November through December) the project will have a maximum of 1,900 employees working on-site at one time,” project filings with the city of Tucson show.

Gabriela Rico / Arizona Daily Star