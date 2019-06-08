For more than 100 years, the Pima County Public Library has served as an educational resource for our community. Whether in our libraries, online or out in the community, our dedicated staff and volunteers are always looking ahead to help you find what you’re looking for. Every day we are educating and connecting people and inspiring ideas.
One way we accomplish this is by providing business and computer education in our branches throughout the community. We know that the skills necessary to thrive in the workplace will continue to change as technology evolves and the average office, school and home become digitized.
We recognize that our world is quickly evolving, and we’re evolving too — and we aren’t alone. According to the American Library Association, nearly three-quarters of public libraries assist their community members with job applications and interviewing skills, 90% help their patrons learn basic digital skills, and just under half provide access and assistance to entrepreneurs looking to start a business of their own.
That’s why we are proud to embrace our role as a leader in preparing our community and workforce for the digital age. We’re honored to partner with Google to present “Grow with Google” on Monday, June 10, at the Joel D. Valdez Main Library. It’s the tech company’s nationwide initiative to help create economic opportunities for Americans through digital skills training.
This free, daylong event features free workshops and one-on-one trainings for small businesses, job seekers and anyone else who wants to improve their know-how. Google trainers will also provide the tools for customers to take the knowledge gained and share broadly in their own professional communities. We see this partnership as an expansion of the work that we’re already doing to support economic and workforce development in Pima County.
Keeping pace with technology and preparing our workforce is vital for Tucson’s economic sustainability. According to the National Middle Skills Initiative, middle-skills jobs account for 52% of Arizona’s labor force. A recent study by Burning Glass and Capital One found that more than eight in 10 middle-skill jobs require digital skills. Overall, middle-skill jobs average $20 per hour.
Libraries will always be a great place to check out your favorite book and discover new adventures. But we also aim to be a place where you can enhance your career and access the resources you need to better yourself and your family. We hope to see you on June 10 and for other continuing educational opportunities to learn and gain valuable skills for the jobs of today and tomorrow.