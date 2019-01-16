When Miller met Lee for a UA-produced “film room” session this week, the conversation naturally turned toward Lee’s penchant for playing hard and his increasing ability to do so without fouling.
“You approach the game in a way not a lot of players do,” said Miller, who then asked Lee where that trait came from.
Lee said it came a lot from his dad, a ninth-round pick in the 1986 NFL Draft out of USC who played in the NFL, CFL and Arena league for nearly a decade.
“He wasn’t supposed to make the team and ended up being there for five years,” Lee said.
After he finished playing, Zeph Lee become the father of a boy who says he is naturally left-handed — but shoots with his right.
“That could be your advantage — we’ve talked a lot about that,” Miller told Lee. “When you’re rolling or get the ball close to the rim, you can go right shoulder and left hand just as easy.”