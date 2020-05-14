Amelia Rico, Sunnyside

During this quarantine a lot has changed, education is one of the things the has changed the most. Many students soon to be graduates are stressing out because of the assignments being sent to them via Google Classroom. The teaching format has changed because usually in class you are present ready to learn and have specific time to finish an assignment but at home you feel like you have all the time, but in reality you end up more stressed up because you didn’t use time wisely. Many students don’t understand the topic or the assignments given by teachers, some teachers don’t specify what they expect in each assignments and it makes it harder for students to succeed. We hope that we go back to school and that the COVID-19 situation goes away, being at home and doing school work at the same time is hard for many students due to the laziness of doing any school work, during school they would at least try but now most of they decide not to. Everyone is stressed because they can’t go anywhere and they are stuck at home, it is up to all of us to contribute so that this ends and we return to school if we continue without following the guidelines, the quarantine will be extended. It has been a very frustrated time for everyone, students and teachers specially, if we all try to contribute with everything it can be an easier task for teachers to continue with the lessons and for students to learn. Students are struggling to bring their failing grades up especially the ones who are going to promote from
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!