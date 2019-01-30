American Eat Co. opened in the old American Meat Co. on South Fourth Avenue last April, giving the south side several new food options offered in a food court setting.
The popular spot offers pizza, Greek food, sliders, poke, chicken wings and Mexican food. Oh, and beer and wine options to try after a long day of treasure hunting.
The best part: American Eat Co. is a ten minute drive from most of the gem, mineral and fossil showcases along the frontage road downtown.
, which opened April 3, is already expanding the culinary horizons of South Fourth Avenue, a stretch of South Tucson ruled by its popular Mexican food offerings.
The new concept, which opened in what had long been the American Meat Company, sports six restaurants with cuisine ranging from ribs to poke and sliders.
There's a beer and wine bar with the latest craft selections, a coffee shop and even a butcher. Sit at a communal table or cozy up in one of the booths available in the dining area.