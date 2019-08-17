Mobile food unit
History: Good and excellent scores since 2016 but was shut down as an imminent health hazard and placed on probation June 21 and failed two follow-up inspections June 22 and July 2.
What the inspector saw: Noodles, coleslaw, sprouts, cheese, raw beef and hot links were stored at unsafe temperatures; raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat salad; bleach bottle stored with celery in food prep sink; hand-washing sink blocked; no test strips for sanitizing solution; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: Passed a third follow-up inspection July 3.
Comments: Could not be reached for comment. No one answered at the company phone number listed on its Facebook page and no voicemail was available.