Location: 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Road, Sahuarita
What to expect: Walden Grove’s offense is one of the most potent units in Southern Arizona. Last week, seniors Alex Lopez and Sam Martinez rushed for a combined 262 yards and three touchdowns. The week before, Lopez passed for 288 yards and four touchdowns with Hector Najar hauling in 161 yards’ worth of passes. Amphi will counter with running back Isiah Hill, who averaged 8.4 yards per carry against Douglas last week. Panthers sophomore Keko Trejo has been a playmaker all year long, but it’s tough to pick against Walden Grove. Red Wolves win 49-20.