Amy Cislak, TUSD - University High School

Amy Cislak is the Principal of University High School, the number one ranked public high school in Arizona and a nationally celebrated high school.
She has grown the school’s enrollment to 1,200 students, doubled Latino and African American enrollment and a 100% graduation rate with over $34 million in scholarship awards last year. Beyond her professional duties, Amy serves as a community advocate and volunteer in Southern Arizona, serving on the Associate Board of the Boys and Girls Club of Tucson as well as holding a leadership position with the Junior League of Tucson.