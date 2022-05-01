 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amy Olson

Name: Amy Olson

Job Title: Nurse Practitioner Emergency Medicine

Organization: Envision Healthcare and Banner University Medical Center Tucson

Education: MSN FNP Grand Canyon University, Post Master’s AGACNP, ENP Vanderbilt University. DNP Executive Leadership Vanderbilt University

Professional Affiliations: FNP-C, AGACNP-BC, ENP-C

Special Nursing Interests/Comments: I am very interested in process improvement, clinician wellness, telehealth and global health.

I have been a nurse since 2006 having spent the majority of my career at Tucson Medical Center where I began in Pediatric ICU. Over the years, I have worked in many units including Pediatric Hospice, GI Lab and most recently, the Adult and Pediatric Emergency Departments. I currently am on staff locally at Banner University Medical Center in the Emergency Department. I also work in Phoenix and Yuma for Envision Healthcare.

I am certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner, Acute Care Nurse Practitioner and Emergency Nurse Practitioner. I completed my DNP in Executive Leadership at Vanderbilt in May 2021. My doctoral project was a retrospective chart review studying the impact of removing strict ED OBS unit admission criteria on key metrics of length of stay, inpatient conversions and 72-hour returns.

I enjoy putting my interest in global health in action by participating in medical mission trips. I most recently travelled to the Dominican Republic for one such mission and am always struck by how much I learn about the culture, people, medicine and myself.

