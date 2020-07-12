An iconic story about us

In the Book of Numbers we read the iconic story of the spies.
Why iconic? Because it was not just about them; it’s also a story about us, about human nature, and about our current situation.
Twelve leaders are sent to check out the Promised Land. Ten come back with a mixed report: The land is fertile (just look at this giant bunch of grapes we brought back!), but it’s filled with giants. “We were like grasshoppers in our own eyes, and so we were in their eyes.”
Classic projection. What’s more, they riled up all the Israelites, saying “It would be better for us to go back to Egypt!” And the people believed them.
What about the other two leaders? One of them, Caleb, argued to go forward. After all, God has been with the Israelites since Egypt; why begin to doubt now? It would seem from a close reading of the text that Caleb spoke out against the 10, and only then the final leader, Joshua, joined in opposition to the 10 and their mob.
Meanwhile, Moses and Aaron have prostrated themselves in prayer. Not much help from that quarter.
Based on this synopsis, or your own reading of Numbers 13:17 through 14:10, consider why I call this episode iconic.
What would you, a member of the Israelites, have done? Follow the 10 leaders who were afraid, who wanted to return to the supposed comfort of Egypt? Or follow the lone, confident voice of Caleb who urged going forward into the unknown?
An even bigger question: Who among us would be Caleb?
And who would be Joshua: hesitating, then casting our lot with the lone voice?
These are questions worth asking ourselves. The answers are not easy if we are willing to tell ourselves the truth.
