After the Illini played Gonzaga closely on Monday, Illini guard Trent Frazier said the atmosphere “felt like State Farm in here,” referencing Illinois’ home arena. And Georgian big man Giorgi Bezhanishvili appeared almost offended to the notion that Illini fans were anything less than terrific.
“I think it was Gonzaga coach who was talking about they have Top 5 fan base in the nation,” Bezhanishvili said. “I can say probably we have the Top 5 fan base in the nation, just from this game, and then the game before. So I think we have Top-5 fan base in the nation. They’re just great. A lot of teams don’t have it and we really appreciate it.”