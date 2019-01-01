Unbelieva-Bull: Fourth-seeded Wildcats routed by Buffalo in first round.
With the future No. 1 pick in the draft in Deandre Ayton and a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Arizona men’s basketball team certainly envisioned a deep tournament run, and potentially Sean Miller’s first Final Four appearance.
Instead, the fantasy turned into a nightmare and in a hurry.
The 13th-seeded Buffalo Bulls bullied the bigger, faster, stronger Wildcats in an 89-68 upset, one of the most shocking results of a topsy-turvy tournament.
The Bulls hit 15 of 30 3-point attempts and looked far more like a Pac-12 Tournament beast than a mid-major giant killer. By midway through the second half, it appeared Arizona was headed for an upset, though no one predicted a final margin of more than 20.
“It kind of felt weird,” UA freshman guard Brandon Randolph said. Buffalo “came out of the gate and just destroyed us. They just kept coming at us and we obviously had no answer for that, so I’m gonna give them a lot of credit for that.”