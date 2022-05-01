Anelis V. Encinas

Special Nursing Interests/Comments: It has been 12 years since I graduated from Johns Hopkins University with a degree in nursing and started my career in the Medical ICU (MICU) at Banner University Medical Center. In that time, I have gained experience within the MICU as well as a variety of departments including IR/MRI and resource pools across different facilities in the state. I have been fortunate enough to help lead multiple areas including the MICU, Cardiovascular ICU and Endoscopy department in the roles of Nurse Manager, and now Associate Director, for the past 6 years.

While each area has taught me an incredible amount of the responsibilities the nursing profession holds, I found that my passion came in supporting and developing people. Every day, I feel privileged to serve the amazing teams both on the Medical ICU and at BUMCT. The joy, passion and success I have found in my career are a direct result of those who have supported and guided me throughout each step of my life. I am incredibly grateful to my parents for their unwavering dedication to helping me realize every dream I ever wanted to achieve and to every team member who has held me to a higher standard. I am honored to be recognized for doing something I love.