History: Site has failed five of 10 health inspections since it opened in 2017. Most recently placed on probation Feb. 13, followed by a failed re-inspection Feb. 26.
What the inspector saw: Foods stored at unsafe temperatures included crab, fish, chicken wings, noodles, lettuce and cheese; raw oysters not properly date-marked; one hand-washing sink had no hot water, another had no paper towels, and two other sinks were blocked and inaccessible; insecticide and window cleaner stored near clean utensils.
Follow-up: A second follow-up inspection was scheduled for March 8 but results were not available by deadline.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.