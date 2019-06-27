Partial filmography for Ann Harding (1902-1981)
- Paris Bound, 1929
- Her Private Affair, 1929
- Condemned!, 1929
- Holiday, 1930
- The Girl of the Golden West, 1930
- East Lynne, 1931
- Devotion, 1931
- Prestige, 1931
- Westward Passage, 1932
- The conquerors, 1932
- The Animal Kingdom, 1932
- When Ladies Meet, 1933
- Double Harness, 1933
- The Right to Romance, 1933
- Gallant Lady, 1933
- The Life of Vergie Winters, 1934
- The Fountain, 1934
- Biography of a Bachelor Girl, 1935
- Enchanted April, 1935
- The Flame Within, 1935
- Peter Ibbetson, 1935
- The Lady Consents, 1936
- The Witness Chair, 1936
- A Night of Terror, 1937
- Eyes in the Night, 1942
- Mission to Moscow, 1943
- The North Star, 1943
- Nine Girls, 1944
- Janie, 1944
- Those Endearing Young Charms, 1945
- Janie Gets Married, 1946
- It Happened on Fifth Avenue, 1947
- Christmas Eve, 1947
- Two Weeks with Love, 1950
- The Magnificent Yankee, 1950
- The Unknown Man, 1951
- The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit, 1956
- I've Lived Before, 1956
- Strange Intruder, 1956