Partial filmography for Ann Harding (1902-1981)

  • Paris Bound, 1929
  • Her Private Affair, 1929
  • Condemned!, 1929
  • Holiday, 1930
  • The Girl of the Golden West, 1930
  • East Lynne, 1931
  • Devotion, 1931
  • Prestige, 1931
  • Westward Passage, 1932
  • The conquerors, 1932
  • The Animal Kingdom, 1932
  • When Ladies Meet, 1933
  • Double Harness, 1933
  • The Right to Romance, 1933
  • Gallant Lady, 1933
  • The Life of Vergie Winters, 1934
  • The Fountain, 1934
  • Biography of a Bachelor Girl, 1935
  • Enchanted April, 1935
  • The Flame Within, 1935
  • Peter Ibbetson, 1935
  • The Lady Consents, 1936
  • The Witness Chair, 1936
  • A Night of Terror, 1937
  • Eyes in the Night, 1942
  • Mission to Moscow, 1943
  • The North Star, 1943
  • Nine Girls, 1944
  • Janie, 1944
  • Those Endearing Young Charms, 1945
  • Janie Gets Married, 1946
  • It Happened on Fifth Avenue, 1947
  • Christmas Eve, 1947
  • Two Weeks with Love, 1950
  • The Magnificent Yankee, 1950
  • The Unknown Man, 1951
  • The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit, 1956
  • I've Lived Before, 1956
  • Strange Intruder, 1956