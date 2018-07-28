Name: Ann Kirkpatrick
Race: CD 2
Party affiliation: Democrat
Statement:
I am running for Congress because now, more than ever, we need leaders who will stand up to Donald Trump.
I have served Arizona as prosecutor and as congresswoman. In 2010, I voted for the Affordable Care Act because I believe that everyone - including women and seniors - deserves health care. Democratic Party strategists in Washington told me I would lose re-election if I voted Yes, and I voted Yes anyway, because it was the right thing to do.
Let’s look at the results. The Affordable Care Act has led to over 20 million Americans gaining health coverage, including over 400,000 Arizonans. More people are getting care. Fewer families face medical bankruptcy. We have made real progress. It is a disgrace that Trump’s Congress has tried to rip health coverage away from millions of families, and they failed by just one vote. Since then, Trump and the Republican Congress have tried to sabotage our progress in health care. I want to be in Congress to stop them.
It is a role I have played before. I voted against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act over and over. I voted to stop Republicans from defunding Planned Parenthood.
There is much work to do to progress in other areas. I’ve worked to protect children from gun violence, voting in Congress to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them. I will vote for background checks on all gun sales, and to ban assault weapons.
If you send me to Congress, I will vote for the Dream Act and I’ll work my hardest to protect children from being separated from their parents. Protecting innocent children should be non-negotiable. Our current Congress lacks the strength to do the right thing, but I am ready to stand up.