Abigail O’Brien, chief of staff for Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick, said around 1:15 this afternoon:
“We are safe right now, remaining calm,” O’Brien said. She called the feeling at the moment “pretty anxious.”
“We are sheltering in place” in one of the House office buildings, O’Brien said.
They were evacuated from a House office building around 11 a.m. due to a report of a suspicious item. The evacuation lasted about 45 minutes. Shortly after they returned to the office building, they were put on lockdown. They remain on lockdown. They are in what she called a “holding pattern” waiting for further guidance about what they should do.
She has not heard of any injuries. Kirkpatrick is calm and spoke with her family by phone.
“I’ve been in and seen a lot of different marches and protests in D.C.,” O’Brien said. “I was at the Women’s March, the Black Lives Matter march and it was not like this. This certainly feels wildly different.”
“I believe that the majority of these people just want to have their voices heard, but there are some that are behaving more aggressively,” she said. “Entering the building when you’re not supposed to pass the barricades is aggressive and wrong.”
“I’m just hoping to get me and the congresswoman out of here before night time, but I don’t know how that’s going to work,” O’Brien said.
By Arizona Daily Star reporter Curt Prendergast