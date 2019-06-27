Partial filmography for Ann Sothern (1909-2001)
- Show of Shows, 1929
- Let's Fall in Love, 1933
- Melody in Spring, 1934
- The Hell Cat, 1934
- Blind Date, 1934
- The Party's Over, 1934
- Kid Millions, 1934
- Folies Bergère de Paris, 1935
- Eight Bells, 1935
- Hurray for Love, 1935
- The Girl Friend, 1935
- Grand Exit, 1935
- You May Be Next!, 1936
- Hell-Ship Morgan, 1936
- Don't Gamble with Love, 1936
- My American Wife, 1936
- Walking on Air, 1936
- Smartest Girl in Town, 1936
- Dangerous Number, 1937
- There Goes My Girl, 1937
- Fifty Roads to Town, 1937
- Super-Sleuth, 1937
- Danger ─ Love at Work, 1937
- Ali Baba Goes to Town, 1937
- There Goes the Groom, 1937
- She's Got Everything, 1937
- Trade Winds, 1938
- Maisie, 1939
- Hotel for Women, 1939
- Fast and Furious, 1939
- Joe and Ethel Turp Call on the President, 1939
- Congo Maisie, 1940
- Brother Orchid, 1940
- Gold Rush Maisie, 1940
- Dulcy, 1940
- Maisie Was a Lady, 1941
- Ringside Maisie, 1941
- Lady Be Good, 1941
- Maisie Gets Her Man, 1942
- Panama Hattie, 1942
- You, John Jones!, 1943
- Three Hearts for Julia, 1943
- Swing Shift Maisie, 1943
- Thousands Cheer, 1943
- Cry 'Havoc,' 1943
- Maisie Goes to Reno, 1944
- Up Goes Maisie, 1946
- Undercover Maisie, 1947
- The Judge Steps Out, 1948
- April Showers, 1948
- Words and Music, 1948
- A Letter to Three Wives, 1949
- Nancy Goes to Rio, 1950
- Shadow on the Wall, 1950
- The Blue Gardenia, 1953
- The Best Man, 1964
- Lady in a Cage, 1964
- Sylvia, 1965
- Chubasco, 1967
- The Killing Kind, 1973
- Golden Needles, 1974
- Crazy Mama, 1975
- The Manitou, 1978
- The Little Dragons, 1979
- The Whales of August, 1987