Partial filmography for Ann Sothern (1909-2001)

  • Show of Shows, 1929
  • Let's Fall in Love, 1933
  • Melody in Spring, 1934
  • The Hell Cat, 1934
  • Blind Date, 1934
  • The Party's Over, 1934
  • Kid Millions, 1934
  • Folies Bergère de Paris, 1935
  • Eight Bells, 1935
  • Hurray for Love, 1935
  • The Girl Friend, 1935
  • Grand Exit, 1935
  • You May Be Next!, 1936
  • Hell-Ship Morgan, 1936
  • Don't Gamble with Love, 1936
  • My American Wife, 1936
  • Walking on Air, 1936
  • Smartest Girl in Town, 1936
  • Dangerous Number, 1937
  • There Goes My Girl, 1937
  • Fifty Roads to Town, 1937
  • Super-Sleuth, 1937
  • Danger ─ Love at Work, 1937
  • Ali Baba Goes to Town, 1937
  • There Goes the Groom, 1937
  • She's Got Everything, 1937
  • Trade Winds, 1938
  • Maisie, 1939
  • Hotel for Women, 1939
  • Fast and Furious, 1939
  • Joe and Ethel Turp Call on the President, 1939
  • Congo Maisie, 1940
  • Brother Orchid, 1940
  • Gold Rush Maisie, 1940
  • Dulcy, 1940
  • Maisie Was a Lady, 1941
  • Ringside Maisie, 1941
  • Lady Be Good, 1941
  • Maisie Gets Her Man, 1942
  • Panama Hattie, 1942
  • You, John Jones!, 1943
  • Three Hearts for Julia, 1943
  • Swing Shift Maisie, 1943
  • Thousands Cheer, 1943
  • Cry 'Havoc,' 1943
  • Maisie Goes to Reno, 1944
  • Up Goes Maisie, 1946
  • Undercover Maisie, 1947
  • The Judge Steps Out, 1948
  • April Showers, 1948
  • Words and Music, 1948
  • A Letter to Three Wives, 1949
  • Nancy Goes to Rio, 1950
  • Shadow on the Wall, 1950
  • The Blue Gardenia, 1953
  • The Best Man, 1964
  • Lady in a Cage, 1964
  • Sylvia, 1965
  • Chubasco, 1967
  • The Killing Kind, 1973
  • Golden Needles, 1974
  • Crazy Mama, 1975
  • The Manitou, 1978
  • The Little Dragons, 1979
  • The Whales of August, 1987