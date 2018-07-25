Anne Ryan, an assistant professor in the University of Arizona Department of Family and Community Medicine and director of its Tucson Family Advocacy Program, has received the 2018 Sharon A. Fullmer Legal Aid Attorney of the Year Award from the State Bar of Arizona.
The award recognizes Arizona legal services lawyers whose service to low-income people encompasses both advocacy on behalf of individuals in need as well as impact advocacy designed to address systemic issues affecting significant numbers of low-income people.
Founded in 2004 by Ryan, TFAP provides free legal services to low-income families in two Banner - University Medicine primary care clinics. It also teaches health-care providers about legal issues that impact health and how they can become more effective advocates for patients.