Annual enrollment for Medicare opens this week

If you have health insurance through Medicare, the federal healthcare program for those age 65 and older, your annual open enrollment period — the time when you can change your choices for Part D (prescription drug) coverage, enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan, change Medigap plans, and/or change Medicare Advantage plans — starts Friday, Oct. 15 and runs through Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Choices you make now will take effect Jan. 1.
Traditional Medicare covers hospital stays and outpatient visits on a fee-for-service basis, and you don’t need to do anything if you’re satisfied with your coverage. But if you buy an additional Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, or if you have chosen coverage through a private Medicare Advantage-managed care plan, it’s wise to pay close attention, because details can change significantly from year to year. Premiums may go up, drugs may be dropped from the menu of covered medicines, and doctors you like may leave your network.
“The decisions you make in open enrollment can impact you for the entire year,” said Tina Marie Higdon, Medicare coordinator at Pima Council on Aging in Tucson.
“In order to become a more informed consumer about Medicare and benefits changes in 2022, now is the time to sign up to take one of our workshops at PCOA locations in Tucson, and Green Valley this month.”
Learn about: changes for 2022 effective Jan. 1, Medicare Part A and Part B benefits, Medicare Part D prescription drug benefit, Choosing a Medigap Plan — supplements to Medicare Parts A and B, Medicare Advantage Plans — Medicare replacement plans and Senior Medicare Patrol — frauds, scams and schemes that affect you.
Each workshop will be presented by a Pima Council on Aging Medicare specialist, based on federal and state guidelines.
About to turn 65?If you are becoming eligible for Medicare for the first time, PCOA’s Understanding Medicare — What You Need to Know events present the basics and the current options that go with Medicare.
The workshops are scheduled at PCOA locations in Tucson: 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 and Thursday, Nov. 18, at The Katie: Katie Dusenberry Healthy Aging by PCOA, 600 S. Country Club Road, and 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the PCOA Lupu Building, 8467 E. Broadway Blvd. There is no cost to attend. In-person seating is limited; registration is required. Call PCOA’s Medicare Line to register: 520-546-2011.
An in-person session in Green Valley is scheduled at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Green Valley Recreation Las Campanas Center, 565 W. Belltower Drive. There is no cost to attend. In-person seating is limited; no registration is required.
PCOA Medicare Helpline: For Medicare Workshop registration, call PCOA’S Medicare SHIP Helpline at 520-546-2011 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Unbiased counseling is by appointment only; no walk-ins.
Adina Wingate is Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Pima Council on Aging.