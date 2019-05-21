Even though Hillenbrand Stadium is now a palace, perhaps the top softball facility in college softball, Candrea wouldn’t mind a larger seating capacity.
He talked about putting seats on top of the tall buildings beyond the right field wall, sort of a Wrigley Field rooftops of the desert. There has consistently been chatter about constructing more seating near the scoreboard in right field.
The Wildcats sold out three regional games last week, drawing 7,992 total fans, and probably could’ve sold 10,000 tickets if they had such seating capacity.
Arizona has drawn 66,841 fans at Hillenbrand this season, and if the Super Regionals against Ole Miss go to a third game Sunday, it would surely break the all-time home attendance record of 72,545 set in 2011.