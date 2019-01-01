After a 7-1 loss to UCLA in the first game of their Super Regional matchup, the Arizona softball team got off to a big start in Game 2.
After the defense rang up a big double play to stifle a UCLA scoring opportunity in the first inning, Alyssa Palomino smashed a two-run home run in the bottom of the inning to give the Wildcats a big early lead.
But the Bruins scored one run in each of the second, third and fourth innings and rode out the rest of the win, advancing to their fourth straight Women’s College World Series. There was a time when Arizona advanced to WCWS after WCWS. Those days are long gone.
The loss kept the Wildcats from their first appearance in Oklahoma City since 2010, after six straight appearances. That followed a one-year absence in 2004, after 16 straight from 1988-2003.