Anthony Vincent "AV" Grossetta, a native Tucsonan and graduate of Tucson High and UA, joined the Army Air Corps in 1938. On the eve of D-Day he was stationed in the UK as commander of the 406th Fighter Group (containing four squadrons of P-47s). Just prior to June 6 he was promoted to full colonel and Gen. George Patton pinned on his “eagles.” His group was overhead the invasion beaches flying cover early in the morning and flew four missions that day. Afterward his group supported Patton’s 3rd Army on its march across Europe and supported the beleaguered troops at the Battle of the Bulge and stayed engaged in combat until the war’s conclusion. AV later was a founder of Pima Air and Space Museum and was inducted into the Arizona Aviation Hall of Fame. His 406th Fighter Group sponsored a major exhibit that can be seen at the Pima Air and Space Museum. As was typical of the Greatest Generation, AV didn’t talk much about the war, but would if asked. He left us in 2003 at the age of 89.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
