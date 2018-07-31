If you are looking for that truly unique piece of furniture or artwork to decorate your home, Tucson's antique fairs are for you.
Several monthly events, such as the antique fair at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road, and the fair held downtown at the Mercado San Agustin, 100 South Avenida del Convento, are seasonal, running from the fall through the spring.
The city's biggest antique fair, which takes place at Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road, every first Sunday of the month, happens year-round. During its busy season (fall/winter/spring), the event can feature hundreds of dealers selling everything from wagon wheels to Herman Miller chairs.
Prices can vary at antique fairs, but most dealers are open to a good haggle and will almost always be willing to negotiate.