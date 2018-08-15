Sunday
Tucson Metaphysics Fair — Best Western Inn Suites Foothills, 6201 N. Oracle Road. Psychic readers, mediums, angel readings, Reiki and spiritual healing, past life, astrology, numerology, tarot, palmistry, stone readings, human design, vendors. Various prices for readings and healing. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 19. Free. 579-8930.
Friday
Antique, Vintage, and Collectable Book Fair — Inside Foothills, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Antique, vintage, and collectable book fair benefitting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 24 and 25; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 26. Free. 975-2904.
Saturday
Artisans Market — Rincon Valley Farmers and Artisans Market, 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail. Local artisans. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 25. Free. 591-2276.