The NCAA was expected to largely wait until after the federal cases made their way through the legal system before issuing sanctions. That meant essentially freezing the status of Arizona and other schools involved.
But now, investigators have been empowered to take the federal complaint information and use it as evidence. (In the past, the NCAA corroborated all information on its own.)
Federal investigators say Richardson took $20,000 from agents, some of which he kept for himself and “some of which he appears to have provided to at least one prospective high school basketball player” in order to land that player at UA. Records indicated the player was New Jersey guard Jahvon Quinerly, who committed to Arizona in August 2017 but backed out in the wake of the federal complaint. Quinerly is now enrolled at Villanova.
The complaint also quoted agent Christian Dawkins saying that an Arizona player on last season’s roster had already been paid. Dawkins was also quoted as saying he had a friendly relationship with UA coaches.
While there is no rule against an agent having a friendly relationship with college coaches, several attorneys who have worked for schools on NCAA cases told the Star last fall that failure-to-monitor violations could be brought if an agent’s presence around the program led to the payment of players. Arizona could face further sanctions if the NCAA, citing the federal complaint, determines that a player from last year’s roster had been paid.
In 2000, the NCAA determined that Arizona star Jason Terry accepted over $11,000 total from agents during his junior and senior seasons. As a result, Arizona was forced to vacate its 1999 NCAA tournament appearance.