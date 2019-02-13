VIRGINIA
Perennial candidate LaRouche dead at 96
LEESBURG — Lyndon LaRouche Jr., the political extremist who ran for president in every election from 1976 to 2004, including a campaign waged from federal prison, has died. He was 96.
LaRouche’s political action committee confirmed Wednesday on its website that LaRouche died a day earlier.
The cult-like figure, who espoused a wide range of conspiracy theories and advocated for an overhaul of the world’s economic and financial systems, ran first as a U. S. Labor Party candidate and later, after an apparent shift to the right, as a Democratic or independent candidate.
In 1986, LaRouche described himself as being in the tradition of the American Whig party, a forerunner of the Republican Party in the first half of the 19th century. In 1990, he ran unsuccessfully to represent Virginia in Congress.
His views evolved throughout his life, but a central tenet of his apocalyptic platform warned of an inevitable global downward slide into crisis.
COLORADO
Teams make progress in teachers strike
DENVER — The union representing striking Denver teachers and school officials made progress Wednesday as they tried to reach a deal and end a three-day walkout.
The negotiating teams had largely agreed on a proposal allowing teachers to more easily advance in pay based on experience, education and training.
They also have agreed to raise the starting teacher pay from $43,255 to $45,800, in line with the teachers’ union proposal and above that of some surrounding districts. According to the school district, some of the extra money being put into teacher pay will come from cutting about 150 jobs in the district’s central office and eliminating performance bonuses for staffers in the office.
School and union officials are trying to come to an agreement on a major sticking point: Bonuses for teachers in high-poverty schools and other schools the district prioritizes.
NEW YORK
Source of tainted Romaine still mystery
NEW YORK — U.S. food regulators say they weren’t able to identify a contamination source for a food poisoning outbreak that prompted them to warn people to avoid romaine lettuce.
The Food and Drug Administration says it wasn’t able to determine how a water reservoir on a Santa Barbara County, California, farm became contaminated with E. coli. It also says the water reservoir doesn’t explain how lettuce from other farms may have been contaminated.
The FDA says leafy greens’ short shelf-life makes it difficult to investigate such outbreaks. It notes food safety has been a longstanding issue with leafy greens, and that the industry should review operations to minimize risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is always risk of foodborne illness when eating raw produce.
MICHIGAN
1.5M Ford pickups from 2011-13 recalled
DETROIT — Ford is recalling nearly 1.5 million pickup trucks in North America because the transmissions can suddenly downshift into first gear.
The recall covers F-150 trucks from the 2011 through 2013 model years with six-speed automatic transmissions.
The company says a glitch in sending a signal from the transmission speed sensor is the cause. Ford has five reports of accidents including one that caused a whiplash injury from a sudden downshift.
Owners will be notified by letter starting March 4. Dealers will update the powertrain control software to fix the problem.
FLORIDA
Police recover rare monkey from zoo
WEST PALM BEACH— Kali, the 12-year-old rare Goeldi’s monkey reported stolen Monday from the Palm Beach Zoo, has been found safe and sound.
West Palm Beach police said Wednesday morning on Twitter that “Kali is home!” and they’ll provide more details soon.
Detectives brought the Goeldi’s monkey back to the zoo just before midnight and she appears to be in good condition, zoo president and CEO Margo McKnight said in a news release sent Wednesday morning.
The monkey weighs about 1 pound and requires a specialized diet as well as anti-inflammatory medicine.
ALABAMA
Church returns $25K donation from casino
WETUMPKA — An Alabama church damaged by a tornado is returning a $25,000 donation from a casino because it doesn’t support gambling.
The pastor of the First Baptist Church of Wetumpka, James Troglen, tells WSFA-TV that church members voted Sunday to return the contribution from Wind Creek Casinos.
Troglen says church members were “extremely moved” by the donation. But Troglen says he doesn’t support legalized gambling and church members who share his beliefs thought it would be a conflict to keep the money.
Troglen says members hope the money will go to others affected by the tornado.
The church was damaged by a twister that roared through the town north of Montgomery on Jan. 19.
The Associated Press