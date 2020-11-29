Around the nation

Florida
Slain teen’s mom shot during burial service
COCOA — An unknown gunman fired into a crowd gathered at a Saturday afternoon burial service of a teenager who was fatally shot by a Florida sheriff’s deputy earlier this month, officials said.
The deceased teen’s mother was wounded by the bullet, Florida Today reported.
The shooting happened as guests gathered at Riverview Memorial Gardens to pay their respects to 18-year-old Sincere Pierce. Pierce and 16-year-old Angelo Crooms were killed Nov. 13 by a Brevard County Sheriff’s deputy.
The shot rang out as the pastor had just finished his prayers and the teen’s friends and loved ones were placing flowers on the casket, the newspaper reported. The loud popping sound was followed by stunned silence before Quasheda Pierce screamed that she’d been hit.
Friends and family members helped Quasheda Pierce into a minivan before ambulances arrived. Deputies carrying rifles arrived a short time later in response to multiple 911 calls. The mother was taken to a hospital, but the severity of her injury was not known.
Dad in killings near Disney: ‘I wasn’t there’
KISSIMMEE — A Connecticut physical therapist charged with killing his wife and three children at their Florida home told his sister in a phone call from jail that he could not have stopped his family from being slain — because he wasn’t around.
“I couldn’t stop this because I wasn’t there,” Anthony Todt told his sister Chrissy Caplet in recordings of one of two phone calls obtained by The Day of New London, Connecticut.
Authorities allege that Todt, who worked in Connecticut and spent weekends with his family in Florida, killed his wife and three children, as well as the family dog. The decomposing bodies were discovered Jan. 13, a Monday, in the family’s home in Celebration, a planned community near Walt Disney World.
New York
Driver crashes into landmark NYC arch
NEW YORK — An intoxicated driver slammed into Washington Square Park’s landmark marble arch on Sunday, injuring a police officer who was parked there to protect it, police said.
A Nissan Altima driven by 25-year-old Jeremy Molina, of Queens, crashed into the arch at the northern entrance to the Greenwich Village park shortly before 1:30 a.m., a police spokesperson said.
The Nissan then hit a police car that was parked near the arch, police said. The officer in the car was taken to a hospital with neck and back pain. The arch was not damaged.
Molina was arrested on charges including reckless endangerment, driving while intoxicated and refusing to take a breath test.
Texas
Police: Officers shoot man who approached
SAN ANGELO — Police in the West Texas community of San Angelo fatally shot a man early Sunday after he approached officers with a knife during a domestic violence call, a police spokesman said.
Around 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the city 260 miles southwest of Dallas after getting a call about a man who was punching a woman inside. They arrived to find the woman and 38-year-old Adam Lee Mendez, police spokesman Josh Schultz said in a news release.
Schultz said “an altercation ensued” and Mendez displayed a knife, leading officers to utilize what he described only as “less lethal devices.” That failed to stop Mendez and, ignoring the officers commands, he began approaching them, so they shot him, Schultz said.
Mendez was taken to a hospital, where he died, Schultz said.
Colorado
Gov. Polis tests positive for coronavirus
DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Polis and his partner, Marlon Reis, both have COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, the governor said in a statement Saturday night.
Polis had started quarantining Wednesday after he said he was exposed to the virus. Polis had tweeted late Wednesday that he tested negative the night after learning of his exposure but would be retested.
Wire reports
