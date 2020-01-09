Around the Nation

California
Prolific writer, actor Buck Henry dies at 89
LOS ANGELES — Buck Henry, “The Graduate” co-writer who as screenwriter, character actor, “Saturday Night Live” host and cherished talk-show and party guest became an all-around cultural superstar of the 1960s and 70s, has died. He was 89.
Henry’s wife, Irene Ramp, told The Washington Post that his death Wednesday in Los Angeles was due to a heart attack.
Henry, who also co-created the TV spy spoof “Get Smart” with Mel Brooks and others, managed to pull off the rare Hollywood coup of screenwriter-as-celebrity, partly through inserting himself in his films in small-but-memorable roles.
Nebraska
Ex-town clerk is accused of theft
PILGER — A former village clerk who was praised for her work in helping rebuild her northeast Nebraska community following a 2014 tornado strike has been accused of theft.
Kimberly Neiman, 57, was arrested Wednesday at her home in Pilger on a warrant that included seven felony counts of theft and three of abuse of public records. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.
She’d been fired by the village board in February 2019, following a state audit that found more than $562,000 in questionable transactions and more than $156,000 in suspicious charges on the village’s credit card.
District of Columbia
Trump wants NATO expanded, renamed
WASHINGTON — President Trump thinks NATO should be expanded to include nations in the Middle East. He even suggested a new name for the 70-year-old alliance: “NATOME” short for NATO-Middle East.
“What a beautiful name — NATOME,” Trump said Thursday, pronouncing it ”Nay-TOE-me.”
Speaking to reporters at the White House during an unrelated event, Trump said the U.S. had tamped down Islamic State militants, eliminating their control of territory and killing IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
“I think NATO should be expanded and we should include the Middle East, absolutely. ... Right now the burden is on us and that’s not fair,” Trump said.
Illinois
Girlfriends of R Kelly fight inside his condo
CHICAGO — Chicago police say two girlfriends of R. Kelly fought Wednesday inside the embattled singer’s Trump Tower condominium, resulting in one of the women being taken to a nearby hospital.
Authorities didn’t identify the women; however, police called to the condo said a 22-year-old female and a 24-year-old were engaged in a physical altercation when they arrived.
They were separated, after which the 24-year-old fled and isn’t in custody. The 22-year-old female was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was reported in good condition. Authorities say their investigation continues.
Pennsylvania
Cosby asks high court to review conviction
Comedian Bill Cosby filed an appeal Thursday of a court decision last month that upheld his conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home.
The latest appeal — filed with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which does not have to take the case — focuses on four key trial issues, including the judge’s decision to let five other accusers testify and to send Cosby to trial despite what he called a binding agreement with an earlier prosecutor that he would not be charged in the case.
Cosby, 82, is serving a three- to 10-year prison term at a maximum-security state prison in Pennsylvania. His lawyers called the 2004 encounter consensual, but a jury found otherwise in April 2018, convicting him on all three felony counts in the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.
The appeal was filed as jury selection gets underway this week in the case that launched that national movement of people coming forward with accounts of sexual assault or harassment. Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been charged in New York with raping one woman sexually assaulting another. Several other women are expected to testify about similar experiences with Weinstein.
Wire reports