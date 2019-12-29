Around the Nation

Maine
Slippery salvation: Could seaweed as cow feed help climate?
FREEPORT — Coastal Maine has a lot of seaweed, and a fair number of cows. A group of scientists and farmers think that pairing the two could help unlock a way to cope with a warming world.
The researchers — from a marine science lab, an agriculture center and universities in northern New England — are working on a plan to feed seaweed to cows to gauge whether that can help reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.
The concept of feeding seaweed to cows has gained traction in recent years because of some studies that have shown its potential to cut back on methane.
California
Newspaper ends print publication after 161 years
MARTINEZ — One of the longest-running newspapers in California printed its final edition on Sunday, ending 161 years of publishing news about the city of Martinez east of San Francisco.
Rick Jones, the Martinez News-Gazette’s editor, said he wasn’t certain whether the news outlet covering the city of nearly 40,000 will continue publishing online.
The News-Gazette began publishing in September 1858 and combined in 1906 with another local paper in Contra Costa County, the former owner’s grandson, Bill Sharkey III told The San Francisco Chronicle.
At its height in the middle of the 20th century, the paper had about 50 employees but the staff shrank over the years as advertising revenue dwindled.
North Carolina
Girl, 13, killed in mall parking lot shooting
CONCORD — A 13-year-old girl was killed in a shooting at a North Carolina mall parking lot and two other juveniles were hurt, police said.
Concord police responded to a call about a fight outside a Dave and Buster’s at Concord Mills mall Saturday night, police said in a statement. Officers discovered there had been a shooting and that two boys had suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police had said in tweets that the 13-year-old girl died at the scene.
Her name was not immediately released. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.
Concord is a suburb of Charlotte. Police there previously said they had secured the mall’s perimeter and stressed that it was not an active shooter situation; the statement didn’t include information about any arrests.
Virginia
1 suspect arrested in restaurant robbery, shooting
MANASSAS — One man was arrested and charged Sunday in a fatal shooting and robbery at a northern Virginia restaurant, while a second suspect in the case remains at large, police said.
Prince William County Police said that Jordan Anderson, 22, of Manassas, was charged with one count of murder, along with malicious wounding and firearm charges. He was located in adjoining Fairfax County and was jailed without bond, police said.
Anderson is accused of killing a food delivery driver and wounding another man early Thursday at a Denny’s in Manassas.
Maryland
Official: 1 dead from plane crash in neighborhood
LANHAM — A small plane crashed in the Maryland suburbs of the nation’s capital Sunday, hitting a home’s carport and killing the lone person aboard the aircraft, authorities said.
The plane came down in the neighborhood of Lanham shortly before 3 p.m., striking the carport before it broke into many pieces on the ground, said Mark Brady, a spokesman for Prince George’s County fire and emergency services.
The plane and the carport caught fire, but the flames have been extinguished, he said.
Brady said there were no reports of injuries on the ground. It wasn’t immediately clear if someone was in the house at the time. The carport was attached to the house, Brady said. The identity of the person killed wasn’t immediately known.
Texas
Man arrested in stabbing death of his sister
PFLUGERVILLE — A former University of Texas at San Antonio football player has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of his sister at a home north of Austin.
The Travis County sheriff’s office says 25-year-old Michael Egwuagu was charged with murder in the Friday killing of his sister in Pflugerville. The sheriff’s office has not yet released the name of his sister, who authorities say was stabbed multiple times. She died at the scene.
Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kristen Dark says authorities were told the victim was pregnant but they are waiting on an autopsy to confirm that.
Wire reports